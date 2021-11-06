Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL stock traded up $40.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $343.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.89.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

