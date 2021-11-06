BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $338.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.73.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.