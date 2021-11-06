Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,373,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

