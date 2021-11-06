BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,340 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $28,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $2,140,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.07. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

