Bismuth One Day Trading Volume Reaches $308.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,801,391 coins and its circulating supply is 22,640,019 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.