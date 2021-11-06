Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Hits $48.08

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $21.64 million and approximately $262,007.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.08 or 0.00078553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

