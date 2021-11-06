Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $89,022.63 and approximately $249.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

