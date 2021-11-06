Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $196.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $169.04 or 0.00274930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,483.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.49 or 0.00957147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00256244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,889,895 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.