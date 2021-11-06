BitTube Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $17,230.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 326,315,657 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

