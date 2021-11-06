BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $3.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.94 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $17.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,505,474 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

