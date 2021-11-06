Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.24% of Black Knight worth $150,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 378,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

