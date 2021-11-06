BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.76.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

