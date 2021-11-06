BlackRock Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Ayro worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ayro by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 152,749 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $2,071,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ayro by 2,330.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Ayro by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ayro stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Ayro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.81.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

