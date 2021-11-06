BlackRock Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.92% of Aytu Biopharma worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 33.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 22.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 857.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.36. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.76.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.