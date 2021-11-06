BlackRock Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.94% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.