BlackRock Inc. Purchases 244,227 Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 548.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

