BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,331,538 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,331,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 715,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

