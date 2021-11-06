BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $963.71

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $963.71 and last traded at $962.76, with a volume of 6608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $951.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $897.40 and a 200-day moving average of $881.80. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

