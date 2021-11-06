Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00260573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099809 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

