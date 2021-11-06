Blockstack (STX) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.57 or 0.00417452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00260701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00097521 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004406 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

