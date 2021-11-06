Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.54. 2,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.37.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

