Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%.
OTCMKTS:BVHBB opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $598.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
