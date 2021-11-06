Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%.

OTCMKTS:BVHBB opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $598.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

