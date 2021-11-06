BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Up 9.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $104.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlueLinx traded as high as $67.51 and last traded at $67.18. 9,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 157,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $674.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 175.30%.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.