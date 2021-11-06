BMO Capital Markets Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $390.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $344.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

