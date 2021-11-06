BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.27.

BLMN stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

