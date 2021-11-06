BMO Capital Markets Cuts Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$13.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENRFF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

