BMO Capital Markets Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2,299.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2,335.71.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

TSE CSU opened at C$2,157.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,964.67. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,459.99 and a 1 year high of C$2,270.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.79.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 64.720003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.