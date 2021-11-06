Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 877.50 ($11.46).

Get Bodycote alerts:

BOY stock opened at GBX 841.50 ($10.99) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 898.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 868.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.28. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.