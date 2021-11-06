BOMB Price Tops $2.27 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $367,355.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,418.30 or 1.00256084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.80 or 0.00759653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 899,095 coins and its circulating supply is 898,307 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

