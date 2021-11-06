boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Insider Brian Small Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

BOO opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOO. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

