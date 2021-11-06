Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,100.00 Price Target at Truist

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,597.45.

Booking stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,701.09 and a 1-year high of $2,631.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,406.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,307.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

