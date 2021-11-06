Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,430.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,597.45.

Booking stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,307.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 260.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking has a one year low of $1,701.09 and a one year high of $2,631.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.5% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16,230.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 126.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

