BOOM (BOOM) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $64,685.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097742 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,522,855 coins and its circulating supply is 778,492,123 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.