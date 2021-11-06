Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 390,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $968.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

