Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.54% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,595,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 357.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 513,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 400,947 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INKA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

