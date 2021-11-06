Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $76,648,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,066. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

