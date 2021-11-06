Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 50,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 829,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

