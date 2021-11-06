Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.52.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.17. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.