Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Capital Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,016. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $380.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

