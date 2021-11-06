Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

