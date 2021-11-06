Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

BLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.39. 243,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,773. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.92 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.19.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

