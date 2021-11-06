Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.39 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00004006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $143.96 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00311233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014509 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

