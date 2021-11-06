BoutsPro Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $188,134.27 and approximately $100.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.