Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$280.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$262.64.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$241.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$245.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$233.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$196.87 and a 12 month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

