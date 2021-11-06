Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,678 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

