Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

