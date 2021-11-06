Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 179,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

