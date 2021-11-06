Bramshill Investments LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

