Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.70 ($104.35).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.84. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

