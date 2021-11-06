Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.70 ($104.35).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.84. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

