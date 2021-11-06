Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 14,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,773. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.