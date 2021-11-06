Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 14,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,773. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

